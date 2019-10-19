Update: Hundreds In Dark After Semi Hits Power Pole in Calaveras County

PG&E map Glenco area outage View Photos

Update at 6:40 p.m.: The CHP reports one-way traffic control on Highway 26 after a semi smashed into a power pole near Deardorff Road leaving hundreds without lights in the Glencoe area. There is no word on injuries at this time. Further details on the crash and outage are below.

Update at 6 p.m.: PG&E has restored power to about 200 customers of the original 610 that lost power due to a semi smashing into a power pole on Highway 26 near Deardorff Road in the Glencoe area of Calaveras County. The collision brought live power lines down across the highway and blocking travel. A tow crew is heading to the scene to upright the overturned big rig that went down a 10-foot embankment and overturned.

The utility relays the 397 customers along the highway and Ridge Road remain without lights. The company hope to have power restored within the hour.

Original post at 5:05 p.m.: Glencoe, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a big rig crash on Highway 26 in the Glencoe area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that the semi smashed into a power pole, bringing down live lines across the highway near Deardorff Road. After hitting the pole the truck went off the roadway down a 10-foot embankment and overturned.

PG&E is reporting 610 customers are without lights along the highway and Ridge Road. The outage stretches from Wilseyville to Rail Road Flat to Glencoe. The utility gives an estimated repair time of 6:30 p.m.

