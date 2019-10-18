Returning To the Wild West Will Reroute Angels Camp Traffic

Mark Twain Wild West Fest 2019 View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – Travelers will have to take a detour in Angels Camp as the city takes a trip back in time to the Gold Rush days this weekend.

South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed to thru traffic from Utica Park to Vallecito Road in the downtown area on Saturday, October 19, for the Mark Twain Wild West Fest sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Association.

While the event itself runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. rain or shine with free admission, the roadway will actually be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for staging and cleanup of the event.

Motorists will be asked to take a detour while the reveling is underway by using the Highway 4 bypass to get around the road closure. However, organizers encourage travelers to take a pit stop and enjoy all the festivities being offered.

