OES Coordinator To Speak About Recent Power Shutoffs And Fire Prevention Efforts
Liz Peterson
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Liz Peterson will discuss a number of topics.
On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views she will recap what was learned during last week’s PG&E planned power outages. She will also talk about some new fire grant funding available and ways the county continues to strive towards being more fire resilient. She will also give an update on the Master Stewardship Agreement in place with the Stanislaus National Forest and some of the latest projects and related developments.