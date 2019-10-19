OES Coordinator To Speak About Recent Power Shutoffs And Fire Prevention Efforts

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Coordinator Liz Peterson will discuss a number of topics.

On this weekend’s Mother Lode Views she will recap what was learned during last week’s PG&E planned power outages. She will also talk about some new fire grant funding available and ways the county continues to strive towards being more fire resilient. She will also give an update on the Master Stewardship Agreement in place with the Stanislaus National Forest and some of the latest projects and related developments.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

Written by BJ Hansen.

