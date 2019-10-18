PG&E Ordered To Meet With State Regulators

San Francisco, CA — The California Public Utilities Commission called for an emergency meeting today to pose questions to PG&E’s leadership about last week’s planned power outages.

Electricity was cut to over 700,000 residences and it impacted an estimated two million Californians. State regulators sent a letter to PG&E President Bill Johnson earlier this week referring to the outages as an “unacceptable situation” and issued a list of corrective actions. They include having a goal of restoring power within 12 hours of a wind event and improving communications.

The commission ordered PG&E to do an audit of the planned power shutoffs and demanded that Johnson attend today’s special meeting in San Francisco. PG&E has admitted some problems occurred last week but has also argued that there were 100 instances of damage to the infrastructure, statewide, in areas of high winds. The outages impacted the Mother Lode region.