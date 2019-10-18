Week Nine High School Football Schedule

Sonora High Football View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are only three more weeks in the high school football regular season.

The Sonora High Wildcats, fresh off a 69-0 win over Bret Harte, will host Calaveras High at Dunlavy Field. The night will feature homecoming related activities. Kickoff is set for seven o’clock.

The Summerville Bears, who lost 7-0 last week against Argonaut, will be at home against Amador. Kickoff is also scheduled for seven o’clock.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will travel to Argonaut.