Sunny
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Week Nine High School Football Schedule

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora High Football

Sonora High Football

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — There are only three more weeks in the high school football regular season.

The Sonora High Wildcats, fresh off a 69-0 win over Bret Harte, will host Calaveras High at Dunlavy Field. The night will feature homecoming related activities. Kickoff is set for seven o’clock.

The Summerville Bears, who lost 7-0 last week against Argonaut, will be at home against Amador. Kickoff is also scheduled for seven o’clock.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will travel to Argonaut.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     