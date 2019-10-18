Homecoming Parade Will Close Washington Street

Sonora High Wildcats Mascots Homecoming Parade View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School homecoming parade will impact traffic in the downtown area this afternoon.

The police department notes that Washington Street will be closed to all traffic, between Snell Street and Church Street, from 2:20-3pm. Also, School Street will be closed for staging between 1:30-2:20pm.

The parade begins at Sonora High, enters Snell Street and then travels along Washington Street. Immediately after the parade the Golden Regiment Band will perform at Courthouse Park for about 15 minutes. During the performance, Green Street will be closed between Bradford Street and Yaney Avenue.

If you are headed downtown this afternoon you are encouraged to plan ahead, and use alternate routes if not going to the parade.