Fire Near Lake Don Pedro In Tuolumne County

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Columbia aircraft are flying overhead to respond to a report of a vegetation fire in Tuolumne County, between Lake Don Pedro and Granit Springs.

CAL Fire reports the blaze is in the vicinity of 4200 block of Enebro Way near Arbolada Drive, which is both off Highway 132. It is also west of the Lake Don Pedro Baptist Church. We will update this story as soon as new details come into the newsroom.