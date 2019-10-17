Tuolumne County Health Fair Serves Community

2019 Tuolumne County Health Fair View Photos

Sonora, CA — Organizers say the 2019 Tuolumne County Health Fair was a success.

The Mother Lode Fairgrounds was busy on Tuesday and Wednesday with visitors taking part in affordable blood draws, numerous free screenings and free flu shots. Committee member Kathy Amos says volunteers again stepped up to make the event possible, adding, “It was a great event, and just terrific. We are one of the oldest and biggest health fairs and in the state of California.”

She notes, “One time we added up all of the different screenings and it came to over $2500-$3,000 in free services.”

While attendance was slightly down this year, Amos says they still provided over 980 blood draws on each day and saw hundreds of others who walked through to see the various other screenings and services.

2019 marked the 41st year of the event.

Tracey Peterson contributed to this story