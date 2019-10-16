Mostly sunny
Power Outages Near Tuolumne And Soulsbyville

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne, CA — There are some power outages reported in the greater Tuolumne area this morning impacting hundreds of customers.

PG&E reports that the first outage occurred at 8:23am, in the area of Mira Monte Road, impacting only a single customer. However, five minutes later, a second outage occurred, impacting 745 customers. The area is spread across areas along Tuolumne Road North, Mi Wu Street, Turnback Creek, Old Buchanan Mine Road, Ponderosa Way, Wetumka Road, Crowbar Lane and other areas. It also stretches into parts of Soulsbyvlle. What caused the outages is still under investigation. PG&E is hoping to have the power restored by around 11:45am.

