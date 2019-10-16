Mostly cloudy
55 Without Power Along Highway 49 Near Tuttletown

By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage On Highway 49

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E reports that a vehicle striking a power pole has resulted in 55 customers losing power in Tuolumne County.

The CHP notes that the crash occurred around 6:30am on Highway 49 near Rawhide Road. The pole was severed at the base after it was hit by a sedan. The pole was then hanging by the wires. PG&E arrived on scene at around 7:30am, and the power was cut at 7:40am.

The hope is to have repairs made, and the power restored, by 11:15am. It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the incident.

      Traffic Alert