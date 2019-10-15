Sunny
79.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fire Near Downtown Sonora

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near downtown Sonora off Mono Way.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is an acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass and brush. The flames broke out along the 420 block of Hospital Road behind Clark Pest Control building. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the building is threatened, but crews have retardant on both sides of the building. We will relay more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
429 Hospital Road, Sonora

loading map - please wait...

429 Hospital Road, Sonora 37.972402, -120.372871 (Directions)

 

 

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     