Sonora, CA — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near downtown Sonora off Mono Way.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is an acre in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread in grass and brush. The flames broke out along the 420 block of Hospital Road behind Clark Pest Control building. CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff tells Clarke Broadcasting that the building is threatened, but crews have retardant on both sides of the building. We will relay more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.