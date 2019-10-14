Special Event Triggers One-Day Detour Around Angels Camp

Mark Twain Wild West Fest 2019 View Photo

Angels Camp, CA – One of the Mother Lode’s main drags will close to vehicular traffic for a day.

The Mark Twain Wild West Fest will be taking over the downtown area of historic Angels Camp this Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sponsored by the Angels Camp Business Association, the event itself runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. rain or shine with free admission.

Specifically, the closure points are Highway 49/Main Street between Utica Park and Vallecito Road. The Main Street will be open as far as Utica Park.

Detours around the downtown area are the Highway 4 bypass and Vallecito Road exit to Highway 49/Main Street and vice versa.