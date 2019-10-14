Urgent Care Center ‘Operation’ To Relieve Travel Flow

Angels Camp, CA – Demolition underway at a busy shopping center will greatly improve access to key medical services.

Adventist Health Sonora officials are sharing that plans are to improve patient ingress to Angels Camp Rapid Care and Angels Camp Orthopedics in Frog Jump Plaza. The urgent care facility remains open seven days a week.

Specifically, the contractor, Boyer Construction, today began the demo work ahead of reconfiguring the medical center’s parking lot. While located at 23 N. Main Street near the intersection of Highways 49 and 4, its offices are currently accessible solely through a small driveway accessible only by southbound Highway 49 vehicles.

Officials say the new parking lot design will include a driveway between the Frog Jump Plaza parking lot near McDonald’s, Starbucks and the medical office parking lot that will allow northbound Highway 49 vehicles to enter without having to find and make a turnaround maneuver.

The project is expected to be completed by early December. During construction, the medical offices will continue to be accessible through the current driveway. The new design will not affect the main entrance to Frog Jump Plaza. However, officials acknowledge that the second entrance on the south side of McDonald’s may occasionally be impacted while construction is in progress.