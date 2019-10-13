Update: Fire In Calaveras Off Parrotts Ferry Road

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 10:30 a.m.: Fire crews are making progress on a vegetation fire burning along the Camp 9 Road about a mile in from the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection. CAL Fire reports that the fire’s forward rate of spread has been stopped at an estimated five acres. All Columbia aircraft have been released from the scene.

Camp 9 Road is closed to through traffic, but those living along the bypass can access the roadway by showing identification. No structures were threatened. Ground crews will remain on scene working towards full containment and mopping up. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Update at 9:55 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire has climbed to five acres but crews have been able to lay a hose line around it. So far, there is 15 percent containment. Columbia’s two tankers have been released and only helicopter 404 remains on the scene. The fire is burning along the Camp 9 Road about a mile in from the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection. Camp 9 Road is closed at that intersection. No structures are threatened at this time.

Original post at 9:30 a.m.: Vallecito, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are battling a blaze in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County.

The fire is along the Camp 9 Road about a mile in from the Parrotts Ferry Road intersection. CAL Fire reports it is three acres in size and burning at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened and there is no containment at this time. Updates will be posted as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.