Board Of Supervisor Updates On First 9 Months

Sonora, CA — It has been nine months since Anaiah Kirk was elected to the Tuolumne County Board Of Supervisors. As the Supervisor for District Three, Kirk shares an overview of his months in office in his newest blog. He notes many details about the Tuolumne County budget process and his thoughts on the proposed sales tax and TOT Tax increases.

Supervisor Kirk goes into detail about the fire fighting budget, noting the amounts transfered to the fire budget in the past and that Board tripled the amount of money towards fire this year. As we reported here the supervisors are investigating the possibility of creating a larger, countywide, department, and merging with many of the smaller districts. It comes as the Tuolumne County Fire Department, alone, is facing a $500,000 shortfall for the upcoming fiscal year.

Click here to read Kirk’s blog where he puts forward many additional details, and gives his opinions.

District Three covers Tuolumne, Ponderosa Hills, Twain Harte, Mi Wuk and all other communities to the east of State Highway 108. Features in District 3 include Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, Pinecrest Lake, Cherry Lake, Kennedy Meadows, Lyons Lake, Beardsley Lake and the Emigrant Wilderness area.