Update: Officials Responding To Fire Near Soulsbyville

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo View Photo

Update at 11:50am: The vegetation fire in the 2100 block of Heavenly Drive has been contained and many of the initial responding resources are being released back to base.

Original story posted at 11:25am: Soulsbyville, CA — There is a vegetation fire in the 2100 block of Heavenly Drive near Ridgewood Drive in the Soulsbyville area.

Air and ground resources are arriving on the scene, according to CAL Fire. It is about a quarter to a half acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. There are no initial reports of any structures being threatened. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.