Crash Involving Motorcycle On Ridgewood Drive

Sonora, CA — An air ambulance is responding following a crash on Ridgewood Drive near Phoenix Lake Road.

The CHP reports that the incident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for emergency responders on scene.

Officials are also arriving at a separate crash on Highway 108 near Soulsbyville Road. The CHP notes that a vehicle has gone off the road and up an embankment. No injuries are associated with the incident.