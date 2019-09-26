86 Acres Burned In Groveland Ranger District

Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Groveland, CA — More prescribed burning is taking place this week in the Stanislaus National Forest as the cooler autumn evenings are allowing for ideal burning conditions.

Forest Service Spokesperson Diana Fredlund says 86 acres were successfully ignited overnight as part of the Bear Mountain Underburn in the Groveland Ranger District. The area is along Forest Road 1S03 in the vicinity of Bear Mountain and Ackerson. Smoke was visible this morning in the vicinity of Highway 120. Burning is expected to resume at around three o’clock this afternoon in the same area and continue over the next several days, conditions permitting. Around 100 acres will be burned each day, eventually reaching 680 total acres.

In addition, the Forest Service is planning to conduct smaller pile burns over the coming fall and winter months in various areas of the Groveland, Summit, Calaveras and Mi-Wok ranger districts. The number of piles ignited daily will depend on air quality conditions and they will be done as weather allows.