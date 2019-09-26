Semi Blocking HWY 49 In Tuttletown
CHP patrol car
Tuttletown, CA – A stuck big rig is making for lengthening the evening commute for some travelers along Highway 49 in Tuolumne County.
The CHP reports that traffic is backed up, 30 to 40 vehicles, in both directions of the highway at the Rawhide Road intersection in the Tuttletown area. The CHP relays a tow crew has been called to the scene. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible. We’ll have an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.