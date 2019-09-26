Sunny
Semi Blocking HWY 49 In Tuttletown

By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

Tuttletown, CA – A stuck big rig is making for lengthening the evening commute for some travelers along Highway 49 in Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that traffic is backed up, 30 to 40 vehicles, in both directions of the highway at the Rawhide Road intersection in the Tuttletown area. The CHP relays a tow crew has been called to the scene. Motorists are asked to find an alternative route if possible. We’ll have an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.

HWY 49 and Rawhide Road intersection, near Tuttletown

HWY 49 and Rawhide Road intersection, near Tuttletown 37.988600, -120.441785 (Directions)

