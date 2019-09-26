Motorcycle Crash With Serious Injuries In Groveland

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Groveland, CA – The CHP reports that a motorcycle crash in the Groveland area that happened earlier this afternoon resulted in a call for medical aid a short while later from different location.

First responders are at the home of a person injured in a dirt bike accident that originated on Wagner Ridge Road. This is their second visit to the home as the injured male refused help the first time they arrive at the residence located on 19200 Second Garrotte Ridge Road near Merrell Road.

The details of the actual crash are unknown. The CHP reports the man’s injuries have been determined to be serious. An air ambulance has been called to the scene and the patient will be flown to a Modesto hospital.