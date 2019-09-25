Local Woman Arrested Following Socket Wrench Attack

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A suspect was jailed on a $75,000 bail after an alleged attack with a metal tool.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark recounts, around 10 o’clock Tuesday morning deputies were dispatched to Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas for a report of a local resident, a 53-year-old female, being treated after an alleged battery in which she received minor to moderate head and body injuries.

Stark says that according to the victim, while she was walking home from the Dollar General store by the corner gas station, 41-year-old Jessica Wilson of West Point pulled up in a car. After getting out, Wilson allegedly rushed up behind the victim, struck her with a closed fist in the head and upper body. Then, at one point with a metal socket wrench in her hand, the suspect began striking the victim with it, keeping up the attack after she fell to the ground.

Stark says that when deputies contacted Wilson later that day, her explanation was that she thought the victim was going to steal from her. A subsequent personal search turned up methamphetamine in Wilson’s possession. Wilson was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm and battery with serious bodily injuries, possession of meth, and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.