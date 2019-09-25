Sunny
Columbia Aircraft Assisting In Battling Electra Fire In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Jackson, CA — Columbia air resources have been dispatched to a vegetation fire in Amador County. It is near the area of Electra Road near the Electra Powerhouse in Jackson, and Highway 49.

Initial reports are that it is five to six acres in size. The flames are burning at a moderate rate of spread in the grass and oak woodland on the Northside of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River. It’s been dubbed the “Electra Fire.” We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Electra Road near the Electra Powerhouse in the Jackson area

loading map - please wait...

Electra Road near the Electra Powerhouse in the Jackson area 38.331445, -120.674538 (Directions)

