Temporary Closures Underway At Old Priest Grade

Old Priest Grade View Photo

Sonora, CA – Access through the Sierra foothills to Yosemite via one historic route is somewhat limited this week.

Old Priest Grade, known for its steep 17 percent incline, closed to thru-traffic this morning at 8 a.m. for shoulder work. According to Tuolumne County Resources Agency officials, it will reopen at 2:30 p.m.

However, the work will take a few more days to complete so motorists should plan on using alternate routes, most notably Highway 120 New Priest Grade, through Friday when the road closure signs are up daily from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Those unfamiliar with Old Priest Grade should take note that RVs and vehicles hauling trailers are prohibited from using Old Priest Grade, and there is a 7,500-pound weight limit on the old grade.

loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information