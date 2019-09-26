Weekend Art Events And More At The End of September

Sonora Opera Hall View Photo

This weekend there are several art events including the Mother Lode Art Association’s 66th Juried Art Show at the Sonora Opera Hall from Friday to Sunday September 27 to 29, 2019. All artists are age 18 or older with cash prizes to be awarded in six categories in addition to Best of Show and People’s Choice. More details are here.

Friday night the Sonora Elks Lodge # 1587 will be having a Friday Night Dinner to Celebrate, Honor and Thank Our Veterans. Get all the dinner details in our events calendar here.

Columbia State Historic Park is managing group tours of Columbia’s historic cemetery led by costumed volunteers carrying lanterns. They will visit 13 gravesites and tell about each individual’s life, their impact on the town, and how they came to lie in Columbia’s cemetery. Details about the Stories in Stone are here.

Murphy’s Creek Theater is performing Romeo and Juliet on Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 2 pm. Sierra Repertory’s East Sonora Theatre is doing performances of Cabaret.

Tuolumne County Arts hosting their first Life is Sweet Garden Party and Miniatures Auction this Saturday. The miniature artwork was previewed in their gallery on Second Saturday Art Night as detailed in the KVML Newsmaker here, you can listen to the interview again in our More Audio section here. Guests at the family friendly event including will have an opportunity to enjoy pastries, crepes, cocktails and jazz while they “bid or buy now” the miniature artwork to take home. There will also be garden party lawn games under the big oak trees, location details and more are in the event listing here.

Sonora High School Golden Regiment Band is hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser. The breakfast will be at Applebees from 8 am to 10 am as detailed here.

The Fiddle & Bango Contest (purposely misspelling of the word banjo) is held at the gazebo in Columbia State Historic Park. More than 50 musicians compete for prizes in the categories of fiddle, banjo, guitar, mandolin, vocal, miscellaneous and original composition. More event details are here.

Sunday is also full of activities. The Union Congregation is Celebrating 150 Years as detailed here. In Columbia there will be a Hootenanny at Church of the 49ers the details are here.

The Angels Camp Gold Color Run will be held at Mark Twain Elementary School. The route will feature challenging obstacles, live music and explosions of color throughout the race. After the race, bring a blanket and stay for activities, food, and a raffle. Details are here.

Sunday beginning at 4 pm is the 7th annual Big Dreams Starry Night Family Dinner in White. This free event is held at the Big Dreams Park, located on Fir Avenue in Tuolumne. Guests bring their own picnic dinners and Big Dreams will provide dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. Children are welcome, there will be live music and all are encouraged to dress in white attire.

Adventist Health Sonora will host the 19th annual Joie de Vie Gala at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Sunday. This year’s theme is Havana Nights and all proceeds will go to Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund. Details about the event are here.