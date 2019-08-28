Artists Encouraged To Enter Miniatures By Tuesday

Tuolumne County Arts is excited to present their first Life is Sweet Garden Party and Miniatures Auction at one of Tuolumne counties newest venues, The Meadows.

Laurie Lehmann, Vice President of the Tuolumne County Arts Board of Directors, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“Tuolumne County Arts is excited to present our first Miniatures Show that will be featured at our office/gallery space,” said Lehmann. “All selected works will be previewed inside of our gallery for Second Saturday Art Night on September 14th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, and will stay up until the Garden Party and auction on Saturday September 28th.”

This year the artist “call to entry” will use the California painter Wayne Thiebaud, as inspiration and a jumping off point for the entries. Thiebaud is known for his luscious, thickly applied paint and bold colors, featuring pastries and other delectables, as well as his landscapes, cityscapes and figurative paintings.

The deadline for submission is Tuesday September 3rd. On Wednesday, September 4th, artists will be notified if their artwork was accepted. Artists will be able to drop off the accepted artwork at the Tuolumne County Arts office/gallery from Thursday Sept. 5,through Tuesday September 10th. The office is located at 160 S.Washington St. in Sonora.

The office hours are from 10 AM 4 PM Monday through Thursday. 10 AM to 5 PM on Friday.

This will be a juried show for quality and theme.

To be fair and equitable to the artists in our community, Lehmann does not expect entries to be donated. Artists will have the opportunity to choose their commission rate on the application, up to 50% for TCA members and 40% for non-members. Artists who do choose to donate their work will get mention in all of the publicity that is offered, as well as special recognition at our fundraiser.

For more information, and a prospectus, please visit this website: https://www.mytuolumnecountyarts.org/life-is-sweet-call-to-artists

You may fill out a submission form online.

Guests at the Garden Party will have an opportunity enjoy a table full of fine pastries created by food artist Jessica of Fiona’s, as well as crepes, cocktails and jazz (the group Swing Gitane) while they “bid or buy now” miniature artwork to take home. This will be a family friendly event including all your favorite garden party lawn games under the big oak trees.

The Garden Party will be held at the Meadows, which is a new venue located along Tuolumne Road.

Tickets are available for purchase online at mytuolumnecountyarts.org, also at the TCA office and gallery or from the Mountain Bookshop in the Junction Shopping center.

For questions please call the TCA office at 209-532-2787.

