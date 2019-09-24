Containment Gained On Tulloch Fire

Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019 View Photos

Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire has gained 75-percent containment on the Tulloch Fire that ignited yesterday afternoon near the intersection of Tulloch Road and Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Air and ground resources responded and successfully stopped the forward rate of spread of the blaze. Crews will remain on scene today in hopes of gaining further containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were damaged. Last night CAL Fire stated the size was 90 acres, but better mapping puts the size at 83 acres.

