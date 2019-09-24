Clear
58.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Containment Gained On Tulloch Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019

Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019

Photo Icon View Photos

Jamestown, CA – CAL Fire has gained 75-percent containment on the Tulloch Fire that ignited yesterday afternoon near the intersection of Tulloch Road and Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

Air and ground resources responded and successfully stopped the forward rate of spread of the blaze. Crews will remain on scene today in hopes of gaining further containment. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were damaged. Last night CAL Fire stated the size was 90 acres, but better mapping puts the size at 83 acres.

Click here to view a recap from yesterday.

  • Flying overhead the Tulloch Fire
  • Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019
  • Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019
  • Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019
  • Tulloch Fire Sept 23, 2019

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 