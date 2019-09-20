Groveland’s Forty Niner Festival 30th Anniversay

The thirtieth annual Forty Niner Festival Chili and Salsa Cook-off will take place in Groveland this Saturday.

Earl Wright with the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This is the largest annual event of the year in Groveland.

Saturday’s events will begin in downtown Groveland at 7 AM with a Little House pancake breakfast at the Community Hall, followed by opening remarks, a flyover and an 1849 reenactment of a gunfight in the streets at 8:45 AM. The community parade will take place on Main Street (Highway 120) beginning at 9 AM. One of the highlights each year is the visiting Orange Crush Band from Summerville High School.

After the parade, most of the events will move to Mary Laveroni Community Park with live music by Stompbox, the Pine Cone Singers and the Hilltop Musical Kids.

There will be vendor booths, kids activities, wood carvings, beer, wine, beverages, the famous chili and Salsa-cook-off and other food choices.

New this year will be a pedestrian Poker Run, leading participants through downtown Groveland.

The day’s events will come to an end at 5 PM.

According to Wright, the entire community is ready to welcome visitors to the town for this Saturday’s events.

For more information regarding the ’49er Festival Chili and Salsa Cook-Off and the Yosemite Highway 120 Chamber of Commerce, log on to http://49erfestival.blogspot.com/

