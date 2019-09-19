Election Law Attorney Shares Judge’s Ruling On Trump Lawsuit

Attorney Mark Meuser View Photo

San Andreas, CA — An attorney helping argue a case that would allow Donald Trump’s name to appear on the March primary ballot is visiting the Mother Lode.

Lawyers for California and the Trump campaign argued in federal court over a state law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom that, beginning Jan. 1, would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns to appear on the primary ballot. Mark Meuser, one of the lead attorneys litigating against SB27, spoke with Clarke Broadcasting Wednesday afternoon about it.

Jovially, he reported, “The judge ruled that he is going to grant an injunction and Donald Trump will be on the ballot next March in the Presidential primary.” Without skipping a beat, he added, “The judge and everybody knows that the state is going to appeal it to the 9th Circuit. So it’s kind of like, ‘yep, we won but now we have to get ready for an appeal’.”

Meuser, who ran on the 2017-18 Republican ballot for California Secretary of State, is currently spending time speaking with civic groups around the state on election law and headlining a Calaveras Republicans special event Thursday night at San Andreas Library, beginning at 5 p.m.