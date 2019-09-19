Public Works Signals Local Road Closure

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tree work planned for just ahead of the weekend will require motorists in one community to plan some travel workarounds.

Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials share that Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Arbor Works will be removing two trees located in the 22500 block of Middle Camp Road.

The work requires the closure of Middle Camp Road between Nile River Drive and the Lazy Z Resort to through traffic. However, residents within the road closure zone will still have access to their homes.

Detour signs will be in place and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. These might include South Fork and Kewin Mill roads, as viewable in the map below.

