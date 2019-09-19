Sunny
73.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Public Works Signals Local Road Closure

Sponsored by:
By Tori James
Tuolumne County Government

Tuolumne County Government

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tree work planned for just ahead of the weekend will require motorists in one community to plan some travel workarounds.

Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency officials share that Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Arbor Works will be removing two trees located in the 22500 block of Middle Camp Road.

The work requires the closure of Middle Camp Road between Nile River Drive and the Lazy Z Resort to through traffic. However, residents within the road closure zone will still have access to their homes.

Detour signs will be in place and motorists are asked to use alternate routes. These might include South Fork and Kewin Mill roads, as viewable in the map below.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Middle Camp Road between Nile River Drive and Lazy Z Resort

loading map - please wait...

Middle Camp Road between Nile River Drive and Lazy Z Resort 38.034316, -120.259008 Middle Camp Road between Nile River Drive and Lazy Z Resort (Directions)

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     