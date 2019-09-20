Week Five High School Football

Sonora High Facing Hilmar View Photo

Sonora, CA — Both Sonora and Summerville will be hosting teams from Tracy during week five of the high school football season.

The Sonora High Wildcats (0-4) will host West High School (1-3) at Dunlavy Field. The Summerville Bears (1-3) will be at Thorsted Stadium hosting Delta Charter (1-3). Kickoff for both games is scheduled for around seven o’clock.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs (1-2) will play host to Arroyo High School (2-1) of San Lorenzo. It will be the Bullfrogs first game since the resignation earlier this week of head coach Casey Kester. Calaveras High School (1-2) will travel to Sacramento to face Bradshaw Christian (2-1).