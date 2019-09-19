Twain Harte To Run Test Of Emergency Alert Horn

Twain Harte, CA — The Twain Harte Fire Department will be activating its emergency alert horn at noon on Saturday.

We reported earlier that the horn was out of commission for many years, but was recently reactivated to serve as a secondary tool to help notify residents in the event of an emergency that requires mass notification.

Saturday will serve as the department’s quarterly test. Three long blasts will be heard from the fire station located at 18781 Cedar Drive in downtown Twain Harte.

In the event of an actual emergency, after hearing the horn, you should tune into AM 1450 or FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 or 93.5 KKBN to hear a message from the Emergency Alert System. Emergency information will also be posted on myMotherLode.com. Tuolumne County also encourages residents to sign up for its Everbridge System that provides alerts to cell phones.

For more information on emergency planning click here to find the Twain Harte Community Services District’s Wildland Fire Action Guide.