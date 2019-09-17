Sunny
Columbia Aircraft Heading TO Fire Off HWY 4

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Stanislaus County, CA — CAL Fire including Columbia aircraft are responding to a vegetation fire in the eastern section of Stanislaus Count near the Calaveras County line, off of Highway 4.

CAL Fire reports that smoke can be seen in the skies above Dunton Road, which is east of the Orvis Cattle Ranch. There is no word on the fire’s size, rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

Dunton Road and Highway 4 intersection, Stanislaus County

loading map - please wait...

Dunton Road and Highway 4 intersection, Stanislaus County 37.936332, -120.806874 (Directions)

