CHP Reports Fatal Collision In Calaveras

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — A 29-year-old pickup truck driver perished at the scene of a solo vehicle wreck.

CHP San Andreas Unit officials report that ahead of the Highway 12 west of Highway 49 crash, which occurred Friday night just before 11 p.m., Cameron Connor of Galt was driving west at an unknown speed in a 2004 Ford F250.

For unknown reasons Connor lost control, headed down the embankment, then collided with a tree and a dirt embankment before overturning. Unfortunately, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. CHP officials add that the use of alcohol and/or drugs is currently under investigation.