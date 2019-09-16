Cloudy
Update: Fire Ignites Near J-59

By B.J. Hansen
Update at 12:05 pm: Crews are making progress slowing a vegetation fire on the west side of J-59 near Highway 132. The latest size estimate is 2-3 acres. Some of the initial air resources have been released back to Columbia.

Original story posted at 11:40 am: La Grange, CA — There is a vegetation fire reported near the intersection of J-59 and Highway 132.

It is on the west side of J-59. Resources are being dispatched including aircraft from Columbia. It is being referred to as the River Fire. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

J59 La Grange Road near Hwy 132

