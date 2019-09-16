Update: Fire Ignites Near J-59
Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo
Update at 12:05 pm: Crews are making progress slowing a vegetation fire on the west side of J-59 near Highway 132. The latest size estimate is 2-3 acres. Some of the initial air resources have been released back to Columbia.
Original story posted at 11:40 am: La Grange, CA — There is a vegetation fire reported near the intersection of J-59 and Highway 132.
It is on the west side of J-59. Resources are being dispatched including aircraft from Columbia. It is being referred to as the River Fire. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.