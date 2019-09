Sonora, CA — Officials are on the scene of an incident involving a power pole on fire at the intersection of Stallion Way and Gelding Road in Calaveras County.

The area is off Highway 4 near Angels Camp. The fire has spread to a small patch of vegetation in a field, but officials say they do not expect the fire to grow. PG&E has been notified so that they can de-energize the lines.

Gelding Road near Stallion Road off Hwy 4 Angels Camp loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information