Update: Structure Fire Reported In Big Hill Area

Update at 10:33 am: Incoming resources are being released from a report of a structure fire in the 22900 block of Bald Mountain Road. The first responders arrived and found it was a false alarm for fire, and the smoke was coming from a piece of equipment, possibly a water heater.

Original story posted at 10:20 am: Sonora, CA — Numerous firefighters are responding to a report of a residential structure fire in the 22900 block of Bald Mountain Road in the Big Hill area.

It is near the intersection of Big Hill Road. Be prepared for activity in the area. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available.