Tuolumne County Releases Final Budget Plan Ahead Of Vote

Tuolumne County Administration Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County will vote tomorrow on closing a roughly $4.2-million budget deficit, and all of the proposed details are now available for public review.

The meeting gets underway at 9am on Tuesday in the board meeting room.

The General Fund Budget, which the county has the most control over, will increase by 2.4-percent from last year’s $79.2-million to this year’s proposed $81.1-million. The increase is related to grant funds received from the Master Stewardship Agreement with the Forest Service, additional operating costs for the new jail coming online early next year and California Climate Investment funding awarded to the county.

Some high profile positions in the county will be eliminated as part of a cost-cutting restructuring, like the Community Resources Director (David Gonzalves), Library Director (Deborah Samson) and General Services Director (Daniel Richardson), and other jobs will be added. The total number of county staff will increase from 638 last year to 656 this year. You can read a 15-page memo submitted by CAO Tracie Riggs, highlighting some of the most pertinent information about the budget, by clicking here.

All of the other budget documents released ahead of tomorrow’s meeting can be found here.