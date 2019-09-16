Multiple Meetings For Sonora City Council

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will hold separate meetings today focused on a variety of issues.

At 4pm, there will be a joint closed session with the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors to discuss unidentified potential litigation related to ending the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority. At 5pm, the regular council meeting will begin, and there will be a discussion about closing Washington Street for the October 18 Sonora High Homecoming Parade and allowing alcohol on Linoberg Street on September 28th for an End of Summer event put on by the Sonora Tap Room.

In addition, the council will vote on accepting a $26,000 Volunteer Firefighter Assistance Grant to purchase safety equipment like updated radios and flashlights for firefighters. The City would need to provide a $13,000 matching amount of revenue to receive the grant.