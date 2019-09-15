PG&E Helicopter Inspecting Lines
Sponsored by:
Low flying helicopter spotted in East Sonora
Sonora, CA — Many in Tuolumne County have noticed a low flying helicopter on this Sunday.
The helicopter was flying low in the Twain Harte and Mi Wuk Village area this morning, and this afternoon it has been visible in East Sonora. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that dispatch has received several calls in response to it from concerned residents, and officials report that it is as PG&E helicopter out inspecting power lines as part of its Wildfire Safety Program.