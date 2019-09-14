San Andreas Teacher One Of Two Selected Nationally For History Honor

Mountain Oaks School Teacher Dianne Bennett View Photos

San Andreas, CA – A teacher at one of the Calaveras County Office of Education schools has been picked out of over a hundred other educators nationwide to participate in a history day program.

Dianne Bennett, a teacher at Mountain Oaks School, located at 150 Oak Street in San Andreas, was one of 114 teachers selected nationwide. She will take part in a National History Day (NHD) program titled “Legacies of World War I.” NHD Officials disclose that those selected receive free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program. They add that the idea is to bring specific aspects of the war back to the classroom.

Only two teachers from 58 affiliates that include the US, District of Columbia, American Soma, Guam, Puerto Rico, The Northern Mariana Islands, and international school programs in China, South Asia, and South Korea are selected.

Annually, over 40,000 students in grades 4-12 are taught historical research and analysis at schools in California, according to NHD officials.