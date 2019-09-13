Fatal Crash In Mariposa

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — First responders remain on the scene of a deadly two-vehicle crash on Kimble Road in Mariposa County.

The CHP reports that a tractor and a Ford Explorer SUV collided under the Highway 49 bridge near the East Fork Chowchilla River, west of Bootjack. The SUV was blocking the roadway. The victim was given CPR at the scene but succumbed to his injuries, according to the CHP. The deceased’s name is not being released pending notification of family. It is unclear what caused the collision, which remains under investigation. The wreck happened just after 3 p.m.