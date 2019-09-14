Changes Coming To Tuolumne County Elections

Election Day - Voters filling out ballots at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — There is a big overhaul coming to the election system in Tuolumne County next year when a new Voters Choice Model is implemented.

It is one of the topics that Tuolumne County’s Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista, and Assistant County Clerk Robbie Bergstrom, will address on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

Bautista says, “Currently about 80-percent of our voters vote by mail, and with this model, every single voter, all 32,000 of them, will receive a vote by mail ballot.”

In addition, the county will do away with traditional polling locations and have new voting centers.

They will also speak about changes coming to the state’s primary election next year and address voter security.

Bautista will also speak about her role in the budget process, and concerns she has spoken about at recent board of supervisor meetings.