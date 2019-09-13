Multiple Crashes Across Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are several crashes that the CHP and other first responders are busy responding to this morning.

In Tuolumne County there is a motorcycle accident at the top of Highway 120 New Priest Grade. The motorcycle is on the shoulder of the roadway and an ambulance is responding to assist the rider.

An ambulance is also responding to a crash on Soulsbyville Road near Highway 108.

On Tuolumne Road near Hess Avenue, an SUV has collided with a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer. No injuries have been reported and the vehicles are off the roadway.

In Calaveras County an ambulance has been requested to respond to a crash on Paloma Road near Madix Ranch. In addition, there is an unknown type of traffic hazard reported on Highway 4 near Stallion Way.

Be prepared for activity in those areas.