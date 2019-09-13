Week Four High School Football

Summerville Bears against Galt Warriors View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams have some challenging matchups during week four of the season.

Sonora High (0-3) is seeking its first win of 2019 in a tough matchup at home against undefeated Hilmar (3-0). Kickoff is set for seven o’clock. Summerville High (1-2) is searching for its second win of the year on the road against Hughson (2-1). Kickoff is also scheduled for seven o’clock. Bret Harte High School (1-1) will be at home against El Dorado (1-2) and Calaveras High (1-1) will be at home against undefeated Ripon (3-0).