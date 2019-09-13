Sunny
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Week Four High School Football

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Bears against Galt Warriors

Summerville Bears against Galt Warriors

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams have some challenging matchups during week four of the season.

Sonora High (0-3) is seeking its first win of 2019 in a tough matchup at home against undefeated Hilmar (3-0). Kickoff is set for seven o’clock. Summerville High (1-2) is searching for its second win of the year on the road against Hughson (2-1). Kickoff is also scheduled for seven o’clock. Bret Harte High School (1-1) will be at home against El Dorado (1-2) and Calaveras High (1-1) will be at home against undefeated Ripon (3-0).

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

      Traffic Alert