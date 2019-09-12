Tuolumne County Women’s Network Scholarship Applications

The Tuolumne County Women’s Network Scholarship Is designed to assist women returning to their educational goals who reside in Tuolumne County.

Claudia Puccinelli, TCWN Scholarship Chair, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The scholarships are given twice a year, and the TCWN is currently accepting applications until October 1.

The Tuolumne County Women’s Network was organized to provide an opportunity for women in the business community to meet regularly in order to build their businesses through networking. The Organization provides social and educational meetings, which focus on business opportunities and development for women. TCWN reaches out to women with an invitation to join the group’s common purpose of supporting each other’s professional endeavors while also encouraging personal growth.

TCWN meets once a month with alternating lunch and dinner meetings. Meetings generally include a featured speaker on topics to do with women’s issues, community awareness or business growth.

Scholarship recipients are chosen from applicants who meet the requirements as stated on the application form and complete a successful personal interview.

Recipients are also required to attend a regular TCWN meeting following their award to receive their scholarship payment approval and to have an opportunity to meet the women of the network.

The eligibility for a TCWN Scholarship includes:

● You are a Woman 24 yrs+

● You have been accepted or are currently enrolled at a vocational school, juniorcollege, or 4-year college.

● You need financial assistance to achieve your educational goal.

● You are a resident of Tuolumne County

Applicants must submit an essay (no more than two pages) answering ALL of the following questions.

1. Name, Address, Email & Phone number

2. Where/how did you hear about this scholarship opportunity?

3. Year you graduated from high school.

4. What are your educational goals?

5. How does this goal support your ultimate career goal?

6. How does your career goal support or give back to Tuolumne County?

7. Describe any local community activities that you are currently involved in.

8. Are you currently employed? If so, where? How does your current job relate to your career goal?

9. What educational institution and program are you planning to attend? (Please describe the program and the amount of time you have remaining in the program)

10. What is your immediate financial need pertaining to your educational goal? Please include an itemized list and dollar amount requested for tuition and/or books.

a. TCWN does not provide funds for rent, gas, internet, computers, etc.

b. If awarded, the scholarship amount will be sent directly to your educational institution. Payments are not sent directly to recipients.

11. Have you ever applied for and/or received any other scholarships or financial aid? If yes, please provide information.

12. Include a short autobiography explaining why you believe you should be selected to receive a scholarship from TCWN.

Once completed, submit your TCWN Application to:

TCWN

Attn: Scholarship Chair

P.O. Box 405 Standard, CA 95373

or Email:

tcwnscholarship@gmail.com

Subject: TCWN Scholarship Application

For more information about TCWN, log on to https://tcwomensnetwork.com/

