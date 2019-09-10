Dedication For 9/11 War On Terrorism Memorial Planned For Veterans Day

War on Terrorism memorial under construction in Tuolumne View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — In about two months construction should be completed on the new 9/11 War on Terrorism Memorial on the grounds of the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on July 14 and Frank Smart of the VFW Post 4748 says there was initially a hope that the project would be completed by Patriot Day, which is tomorrow, September 11.

However, “The holdup is that we use volunteer contractors and those guys have a lot of work right now, which a very good thing, but we sometimes have to wait a little bit for them to get off a job and be able to help us out.”

$84,000 has been raised for the memorial and the VFW Post 4748 is still seeking some additional donations. Last year Summerville High School senior Candace Olsen helped raise $73,000 as part of a senior project, with help from local businesses and residents, and additional money was donated by groups like the Sonora Area Foundation.

“The response from the community has been fantastic,” says Smart.

To help fund and maintain the memorial the organization is selling commemorative bricks starting at $50 to honor any military members, firefighters, EMTs, and law enforcement. Smart encourages residents to purchase a brick within the next few weeks to ensure that they are completed ahead of the dedication.

Smart can be reached at 209-559-1908.

Click on the photos to view the latest construction progress and an artist rendering of what it will look like upon completion.