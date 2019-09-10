Update: Big Rig Truck Blocks Sonora Pass

Update at 8:40 am: The big rig truck has been removed and Highway 108 Sonora Pass is back open.

Original story posted at 6:30 am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a big rig truck is stuck approximately 5-6 miles east of the beginning of Sonora Pass.

The truck became stuck at around 2:45am, and it has taken a while to get a tow truck up to assist. You will want to avoid the area early this morning. The CHP is hoping that the pass will reopen within the hour.