Update: Columbia Air Resources Assist Fire In Mariposa

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 7:30pm: Firefighters have slowed the spread of a fire in the 3900 block of Stumpfield Mountain Road in Mariposa County, and many of the incoming resources have now been called off. Stumpfield Mountain Road is very thin and narrow so residents are asked to avoid the area while firefighters work to fully extinguish the blaze.

Original story at 6:25pm: Maripsoa, CA — Columbia air resources are among those that were called to a reported Mariposa County fire.

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras officials report there were some air resources heading to assist in the Reno area as the Mariposa call came in around 5:45 p.m. MMU Unit officials described the incident as about two acres and burning in a remote area in the 3900 block of Stumpfield Mountain Road. Few other details were available and it was unknown if any structures were under threat.

