Fresh Felony Charges Alleged Criminal Threats Suspect

Calaveras County Sheriff View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A local man is being held without bail after allegedly making threats and brandishing a knife at a victim.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Strake says deputies recently responded to the 1100 block of John Eaph Trail in West Point after reports of criminal threats being made there. Upon their arrival, 25-year-old Zachariah William Conder became argumentative and began to physically resist the deputies.

Investigators heard that he had made physical threats against a 65-year-old female at the residence, brandished a knife at the victim in a threatening manner, and was believed to be under the influence of an undetermined substance.

He was arrested and booked in Calaveras count6y Jail where his probation was revoked and he was charged with fresh felonies of making criminal threats, cruelty to an elder, resisting arrest, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.