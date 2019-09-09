New Bikeway Underway Will Trigger Temporary Downtown Traffic Impacts

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Construction of a bikeway for western Calaveras is slated to begin this week.

Calaveras County Public Works officials say they anticipate the West Point Bikeway Project work to begin Tuesday and continue through Sept. 24. During construction, motorists should be aware that there will be one-lane traffic controls in place on Main Street and Pine Street, which is just off Highway 26, every weekday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Thursday both Main and Pine streets will be under a rolling closure during those hours. This means as construction activities allow, portions of the road segments will be open to local traffic. Officials note that emergency vehicles will be granted access as needed and the contractor, VSS, International, Inc., will work with residents to coordinate access to private residences in the work zone.

Anyone with questions regarding the project should contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department directly during weekday business hours at 209 754-6401.